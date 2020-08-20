Gwinnett County officials announced they will offer modified hours at indoor and outdoor leisure play pools for the next month and a half.
The modified hours will remain in effect until end of September, with reserved time slots at the pool sites.
"Patrons will have their temperature checked before entering the facilities," county officials said. "They should also shower at home, bring their own lifejackets, lawn chairs and pool noodles and keep their belongings on the pool deck as lockers are unavailable at this time."
The time slots include:
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., by reservation, on Saturdays and Sundays at Bethesda Park, Bogan Park, Collins Hill Park, Mountain Park and West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Centers, as well as Best Friend Park and Rhodes Jordan Park Pools.
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., by reservation, on Mondays for family swim nights at West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, Tuesdays at Mountain Park Aquatic Center and Thursdays at Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center.
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, at interactive fountains located at E.E. Robinson Park and Graves Park.
"Patrons can enjoy the lifeguard-staffed leisure play pools, which feature disability accessibility, lazy rivers, water play structures and slides, zero-depth entry and more," officials said.
Reservations must be made at lest one day in advance through Sept. 27 and the cost for visiting a pool is $4.25 per person for Gwinnett residents and $8.50 per person for non-residents. The interactive fountains at E.E. Robinson Park and Graves Park are free to visit, however.
Reservations can be made online at GwinnettParks.com.
Anyone over 18 will have to show proof of their residency.
County officials are encouraging visitors to aquatic facilities to practice social distancing and follow other U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines.
