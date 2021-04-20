Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is hiring part-time and seasonal lifeguards and waiving training fees for applicants ages 16 and older.
The lifeguard training available to ages 15 and older requires passing a prerequisite swim test. Trainees then must complete and pass the 27-hour blended online and in-person training and written exam to receive their two-year American Red Cross certification.
A fee of $101 for Gwinnett resident or $121 for non-Gwinnett residents applies to those who do not become lifeguards with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation.
The part-time and seasonal lifeguard position starts at $9.27 per hour and includes benefits such as flexible hours and growth opportunities at four seasonal pools and five year-round aquatic centers located throughout the county.
“We encourage young adults who want to work in a fun environment, have rewarding experiences and gain leadership and life skills to take advantage of our free training and join our award-winning team,” Aquatics Manager Jim Cyrus said.
Visitors must follow local emergency orders, which require face masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
To apply to become a lifeguard, visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com.
For more information, including training availability and requirements, go to GwinnettParks.com, call 770-237-5652 or email Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.