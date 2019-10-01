Gwinnett Online Campus Assistant Principal Christine Austin is one recipient of the competitive 2019 Innovative Educator Award, the school district announced on Monday.
Austin's personalized learning center prototype stood out to the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning. According to a press release, the prototype is designed to "catalyze classroom innovation" with "models of small group, teacher-directed instruction; collaborative project-based learning engagements; and targeted, individualized experiences aligned with courses taught at Gwinnett Online Campus."
Personalized learning is a trademark program provided by GOC. Personalized learning courses grant each student their own unique learning path based on their strengths. Formative assessments provide a framework for when advanced content or review material is provided.
The competition recognizes teachers and leaders who use blended and online learning to move beyond current constraints in the education system.
Austin and the seven other award winners will receive financial support for their pilot project and will participate in a year-long cohort. Members of the cohort collaborate based on their successes and stumbles while implementing their projects.