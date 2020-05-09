There are three communities in Georgia where state health officials and Google are piloting an application that will allow them to do contact tracing on people who have contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus — and Gwinnett County is one of those, local officials have confirmed.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments District Director Dr. Audrey Arona said the three-county health district, as well as the districts for the Macon and Savannah areas are serving as the pilot communities for the web-based application.
"It's a tool to be used by the health department to assist in contact tracing," Arona said. "It's very public facing and interactive with the public via text messages and that type of thing, and we're a pilot site for that. They'll roll that out soon across the district."
Contact tracing allows public health officials to figure out where someone who has COVID-19 has been and who they have been in contact with, making it a crucial piece of information in determining where health officials should look when trying to limit the spread of the disease.
Although the application is in its pilot stage at this point, the process of doing contact tracing is not new, according to Arona.
"The whole contact tracing (concept) is the same thing as what public health has done all along," she said. "(The application is) just a tool that aids us in doing that. We used to have to call every single person, every single day to monitor their progress, and this app is good tool to use where it's more interactive with the public."
Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the application will be used to share guidance with Georgians on what to do if they come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or have experienced symptoms of it.
"The application provides them with information about monitoring for symptoms and self-quarantine, and what to do if they develop symptoms," Nydam said. "It is an adjunct to the contact tracing work that epidemiologists do every day for other communicable diseases such as STDs, TB, measles or even Ebola."
Health officials will have to educate the public on the merits of taking advantage of the application, however, according to Gwinnett's district health director.
State officials have been quick to point out the application will not use GPS or Bluetooth technology to track the movements of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The real key is to get the public comfortable with using it," Arona said. "That's why we have to get the message out that this is something good and people don't need to be afraid that they're going to be tracked and things like that.
"This is not related to the Apple app. This is basically a tool for contract tracing that makes it simple for the public to engage with us without being on the phone all the time."
