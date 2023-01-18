McGinnis Ferry Road at Interstate 85 in Suwanee can be seen from the air in this 2017 image from Google Maps. Gwinnett County and Georgia transportation officials are entering into a right of way agreement as the project nears the point where it is put out for bidding on construction.
Gwinnett County commissioners agreed to partner with the Georgia Department of Transportation on one proposed new interchange on an interstate in the county and to team up with the city of Buford on a draft report for another proposed interchange on a different interstate.
One of the interchanges is the long-discussed proposed McGinnis Ferry Road interchange on Interstate 85 in Suwanee. The other is a proposed interchange on Interstate 985 at Thompson Mill Road in Buford.
The partnership with Georgia DOT pertains to right-of-way acquisition for the McGinnis Ferry Road interchange on I-85. The interchange has been in the planning stages for years and advertisements calling for construction bids for the project are expected to be posted this year.
“This agreement outlines the requirements for Gwinnett County to acquire right of way for he project located at I-85 and McGinnis Ferry Road,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said in a Dec. 7 letter to commissioners. “Following these requirements allows the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation the use of federal and state funds in the engineering phase of he project.
“The approval and execution of his right of way agreement is essential to obtaining GDOT’s right of way certification and maintaining an April 2023 construction let.”
The other project, with Buford, is further off, however.
In fact, it only recently go the OK from federal officials to even be considered.
“Last year, the Georgia Department of Transportation received approval from the Federal Highway Administration for a new interchange to be created on Interstate 985 at Thompson Mill road,” Cooksey told commissioners on Tuesday. “The city of Buford is supportive of the interchange and seeks a partnership with the county to advance the engineering of he project.”
Under the agreement, the county and Buford will jointly fund the creation of a draft project concept report on a proposed new interchange on I-985 at Thompson Mill Road. Each side will pay $500,000 for the study, with the county using 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds for is portion of the cost.
“Development of the draft Project Concept Report will include the alternatives analysis and initial environmental review and will position the project for future state and federal funding opportunities,” Cooksey said in a Dec. 21 letter to commissioners. “The county will manage this portion of the project.”
These are not the only interchange projects that the county is working on, however.
Commissioners also gave the green light on Tuesday for an intergovernmental agreement to work with the Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District to make improvements to the Beaver Ruin Road interchange on I—85.
The work entails preliminary engineering for the project. The engineering is expected to cost $336,890 with the CID reimbursing the county for $150,000.
The agreement also outlines the costs associated with construction of the improvements and how much the CID will reimburse the county for that work. The construction is expected to cost $1.46 million, with the CID reimbursing the county for $600,000.
The CID will use funding from the State Road and Tollway Authority Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) Grant Program to cover the reimbursements.
“This project scope is for intersection improvements and modifications of the Interstate 85 at Beaver Ruin Road interchange and at the nearby intersection of Beaver Ruin Road at Shackelford Road,” Cooksey told commissioners on Tuesday. “This identified project will focus on safety and mobility improvements at these locations.”
