McGinnis Ferry Road at Interstate 85 in Suwanee can be seen from the air in this 2017 image from Google Maps. Gwinnett County and Georgia transportation officials are entering into a right of way agreement as the project nears the point where it is put out for bidding on construction.

Gwinnett County commissioners agreed to partner with the Georgia Department of Transportation on one proposed new interchange on an interstate in the county and to team up with the city of Buford on a draft report for another proposed interchange on a different interstate.

One of the interchanges is the long-discussed proposed McGinnis Ferry Road interchange on Interstate 85 in Suwanee. The other is a proposed interchange on Interstate 985 at Thompson Mill Road in Buford.