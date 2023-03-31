Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials and Gwinnett Health Department officials are warning residents in the Buford area to take precautions around animals after a raccoon that was killed in the area earlier this week tested positive for rabies.
Rabies, which is a virus that attacks the central nervous system, is fatal to humans, in most cases, if they get it — and county officials said it is easy for a human to get it if they encounter a rabid animal.
"Foxes, raccoons and other wild animals carry diseases like rabies that can spread to people and pets through a bite or scratch," county officials said in a statement. "All pet owners should ensure that their pets are current on the rabies vaccination. According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released."
If a person is attacked by a rabid animals, early symptoms that the person has developed rabies themselves include fever, headache, and either general weakness or discomfort. A person should immediately seek preventative medical treatment immediately if they have been bitten or scratched by an animals which they believe has rabies.
They should also contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and speak with the epidemiologist on call.
The Gwinnett animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office should also be called at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576 to report the animal and have it picked up. If it is after hours, the non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 770-513-5700.
"Report any animal acting unusually to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement," county officials said. "They may display strange or unusual behavior. They may also act aggressively, avoid food and water, foam at the mouth, have trouble moving or move in a stiff, odd way. Stay away from any unknown animals, especially wildlife.
"Stay away from wild, sick, hurt or dead animals. Do not pick up or move sick or hurt animals. Do not keep wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes as pets. It is dangerous and illegal. Teach your children not to go near, tease or play with wild animals or strange dogs and cats."
Some tips county officials are recommending for residents include:
• Taking pets to get their rabies shots regularly
• Keeping pets on the owner's property
• Not leaving garbage or pet food outside since it will attract wild or stray animals.
