Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials and Gwinnett Health Department officials are warning residents in the Buford area to take precautions around animals after a raccoon that was killed in the area earlier this week tested positive for rabies.

Gwinnett County health and animal welfare officials are warning residents in the Buford area to keep an eye out for pets or other animals that may have rabies after a rabid raccoon was killed in the area earlier this week.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials collected the raccoon and had it tested after it was killed by dogs at 517 Buford Highway on Tuesday. County officials confirmed the positive result on Friday and said residents should use caution if they see other animals in the area acting in unusual ways.

