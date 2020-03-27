The pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has people concerned about what is safe, and what isn't, but Gwinnett officials have one message when it comes to the water flowing out of local taps: It's OK to drink it.
Earlier this month, county officials noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the COVID-19 disease had not been found in drinking water. They also said the system used in Gwinnett's water filtration plants should help prevent viruses from getting to a person's tap through the water supply.
"(Conventional) water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, like those in our drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19," a statement from the county said.
The county does have an emergency staffing plan prepared as well. It is expected that the plan will be put into action if it becomes necessary.
"This plan will ensure our facilities will continue to operate with no interruption and Gwinnett will continue to provide safe and reliable water to our residents," county officials said.
So far, the biggest change to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources' operations is that the lobby of its Central Facility, located at 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, has been closed. Anyone who needs to pay their water bill can do so at bit.ly/2WLx04c, by calling 678-376-6800, or by using the drive-thru window at the Central Facility.
If someone is having trouble being able to afford their water bill right now, they are encouraged to call the department's Customer Care Team at 678-376-6800.
