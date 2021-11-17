Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse Program Supervisor Alicia Symons hangs an ornament on the Christmas tree on Wednesday. The county's annual tree lighting celebration will take place at the Historic Courthouse on Thanksgiving.
Ornaments hang from the county's Christmas tree at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville on Wednesday. The county's annual tree lighting celebration will take place at the Historic Courthouse on Thanksgiving.
Crews have been busy getting Gwinnett County's Christmas tree in downtown Lawrenceville dressed up this week for its upcoming big show.
The workers have been placing ornaments of different shapes and sizes on the tree, which is located at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square. The preparations are all to get the tree ready for its annual lighting celebration on the night of Thanksgiving.
Last year's event was a virtual lighting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're excited about it," Historic Courthouse Program Supervisor Alicia Symons said. "It kind of brings in the new season and we're just super happy about it ... and being able to bring it back to the community and being able to give it to the community."
The tree lighting celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the square, with the actual lighting of the tree taking place at 6:30 p.m.
Santa Claus will arrive on a covered wagon that will be pulled by a tractor and FOX 5 Atlanta's Randy Travis will emcee the event.
The band, Class Act, will provide musical entertainment at the celebration and s'mores and hot chocolate will be served as well.
A virtual tree lighting will also be broadcast at the same as the in-person event for people who don't feel safe going around large crowds yet due to the pandemic.
"It's good being able to see all of the come back out again," Gwinnett County Community Services Manager Tina Pangle said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
