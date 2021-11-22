Gwinnett County officials announced on Monday that five warming stations will be open when overnight temperatures drop to or below freezing this winter.
The warming stations effort was launched this week, but the stations will only be open when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below overnight, serving homeless residents or people with heating problems at their homes who would otherwise be exposed to frigid temperatures.
"Residents who visit the sites can warm up, eat a meal and get some rest," county officials said. "The county will announce the availability of the warming stations at GwinnettCounty.com and to local media outlets."
The warming stations announced this week will be located in the western, northern, southern and central parts of the county. Each station will be open from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.
County officials are also inviting residents to volunteer to work at the warming stations. Anyone who is interesting in volunteering at a station should call 770-822-8850 or send an email to OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.
The warming stations will be located at:
• Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross (Accessible by Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)
• Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue in Buford (Accessible by Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)
• Centerville Senior Center, 3075 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
• Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville (Accessible by Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth (Accessible by Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108)
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
