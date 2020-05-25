Gwinnett County leaders observed Memorial Day Monday as they have done each year, but they couldn't help but note this year was a little different.
This year's ceremony was filmed in advance without an audience and then broadcast online and on the county's cable TV channel, TV Gwinnett, on Monday afternoon because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Despite the difference in how it was presented, the broadcast included many of its annual hallmarks, such as speeches, an honor guard, the playing of taps, the laying a wreath and the firing of three volleys in honor of military service men and women, as well as public safety officers, who have died in the line of duty.
But, the impact of the pandemic on the annual event wasn't ignored.
"This is my last Memorial Day ceremony as commission chair and it's happening in a way that I didn't expect it to be," county commission chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "I would much prefer if we were all here together in person as we remember those who have served, not just Gwinnett County, but our entire country over the years.
"However, the fact that we're doing this remotely does not change the importance of the occasion."
In all, the virtual ceremony broadcast lasted just over half an hour, and although the COVID-19 pandemic was acknowledged during the event, it did not dominate the remarks from speakers.
The main topic of discussion remained, as it has in years past, remembering fallen service members and public safety officers.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Parker Miller delivered the ceremony's keynote address, referencing the cemeteries and battlefields of World War I, the poem "In Flanders Fields," memorials to service members who died in World War II and Memorial Day's own origins as a way to remember the soldiers who died on both sides during the Civil War.
"Over 1 million of our greatest treasure, our patriotic young men and women, have perished in our wars since our beginning," Miller said. "Aristotle said 'You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honor.' Our ancestors had courage in abundance."
Commissioner Marlene Fosque highlighted the personal cost to families when a loved one — a spouse, child or parent — is killed in the line of duty.
"While it is fitting to pay tribute to these soldiers who died in service to our nation, it is also appropriate for us to recognize the cost to their families," she said. "Their family gave up any semblance of what we would consider a normal life.
"Their children without the love and correction of a parent, their wife or husband gave up a help mate and the tender touch of a spouse. Fathers and mothers lost the support of a son or a daughter to assist them in their old age. And our local communities, we all lost the contributions of people who have so much to give."
Gwinnett was not the only group that broadcast its Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Sugar Hill also broadcast it's ceremony, the first ceremony from its new Veterans Monument, through its Facebook page. Peachtree Corners also posted a 20-minute Memorial Day tribute video on peachtreecornersga.gov on Monday.
