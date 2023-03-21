A Ride Gwinnett bus is seen in this file photo. Gwinnett County is decreasing the amount of money it will pay for 10 new buses due to farebox technology changes and the rebranding of the county’s transit system.
Gwinnett County officials are decreasing the amount of money they will pay a company that will provide 10 new transit buses due to technology changes and the rebranding of the county’s transit service.
County commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to approve a change order which reduces the amount of money that will paid to Gillig LLC for the buses by $199,820. That means Gillig will now be paid $5.59 million for the buses instead of the previously set price of $5.79 million.
The reason for the decrease in how much will be paid for the buses comes down to two reason: the fareboxes technology is changing and the county’s transit service has changed names.
“Due to technological changes that are expected for the farebox equipment, the decision as made to remove the fareboxes from the contract rather than purchase equipment that would soon be obsolete,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said.
The county is rolling out new transit routes, which will add service to areas such as the Mall of Georgia, this year so it’s not surprising that the bus fleet is expanding.
The rebranding of Gwinnett County Transit, which recently changed its name to Ride Gwinnett, is also a factor in the decreased amount being paid for the buses, however.
Cooksey explained the graphics and branding for the buses were removed from the contract since the paint on the buses would not match the new branding for the transit service.
Eighty percent of the funding for the buses comes from the Federal Transit Administration with the county putting up the rest of the money.
At the same time that the county is decreasing the amount it will pay for the buses, county commissioners also voted to ask the FTA to transfer the federal interest in 10 new fairboxes from the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, also known as the ATL, to the county.
“Our staff has worked with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority to obtain new farebox equipment from them,” Cooksey told commissioners.
