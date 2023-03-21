Ride Gwinnett bus file photo

A Ride Gwinnett bus is seen in this file photo. Gwinnett County is decreasing the amount of money it will pay for 10 new buses due to farebox technology changes and the rebranding of the county’s transit system.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County officials are decreasing the amount of money they will pay a company that will provide 10 new transit buses due to technology changes and the rebranding of the county’s transit service.

County commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to approve a change order which reduces the amount of money that will paid to Gillig LLC for the buses by $199,820. That means Gillig will now be paid $5.59 million for the buses instead of the previously set price of $5.79 million.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

