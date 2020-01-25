A Gwinnett County police officer and an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office are being treated for injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Chiquititas Lounge parking lot around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police said Lt. Edward Restrepo and the DA investigator attempted to stop a man from driving because they believed he was intoxicated in the parking lot of the club, located at 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd in Norcross.
Police said the suspect backed up his van and knocked Restrepo to the ground with the driver’s door. The suspect pulled forward to flee the scene, running over Restrepo on the ground.
Police said the officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Police said officers located and arrested the suspect. Police located the vehicle in a nearby residential area. The suspect fled on foot so a perimeter was established and K9 officers were dispatched.
The suspect was also transported to the hospital. Possible charges at this time are felony obstruction, aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding.
