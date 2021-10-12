Gwinnett County is celebrating Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month throughout October with a variety of adoption specials to help residents find their new best friend, county officials said.
All month long, adoption fees will be waived on all pets for those who wear their favorite sports apparel to the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, an open admissions shelter. Additional adoption specials throughout the month include fees waived for dogs over 25 pounds and fees waived on all pets every Friday.
Adoption fees are always waived for pets that have been at the shelter more than 30 days and senior pets who are 7 years old or older.
“October is the perfect time to show support for your favorite team and expand your family with a pet from the shelter,” said Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Manager Alan Davis. “It doesn’t matter if you’re team cat or team dog, shelter pets are a great addition to your team.”
Pets adopted from the center have been vaccinated, received spay/neuter services, are microchipped and are ready to join their new family.
Adoptions are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information about Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement, including regular adoption fees and hours, visit GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.
The Animal Welfare Center is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
