Gwinnett County's OneStop Norcross location is shown in this file photo. Gwinnett officials announced OneStop locations around the county will begin offering navigators to help people in need determine which nonprofits can best help them meet their needs.
Gwinnett County residents who are struggling with food or housing insecurity, or need help with health needs, have a new place to turn to if they are struggling to figure out where to find assistance.
County officials announced this past week that they will begin offering navigators at OneStop facilities in Norcross, Buford and Centerville to help residents in need get connected with nonprofits and other charitable organizations which can provide them with assistance. The navigators will be available through a program called OneStop 4 HELP.
“People who need help are often at wit’s end, exhausted or intimidated by the processes necessary to get the help they need,” said Regina Miller, who is the county's community services deputy department director. “Having someone to assist residents through the system will help them get back on their feet again. A little personal help early in the process will pay dividends in the end.”
Residents who need assistance finding community resources can already begin reaching out to navigators by calling 770-822-8850 or by sending an email to OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com. The in-person assistance at the three OneStop locations is expected to begin soon, although county officials did not say when that would begin.
The navigators will do a short assessment when people reach out to them for assistance and then identify the groups that can best help the residents. They will also provide the residents with contact information for those groups and talk to them about the application process so they will be aware of what will be expected of them.
The navigators will also help the residents with the applications, if that help is needed, and conduct follow-ups to make sure everything is on track.
"The County’s OneStop 4 HELP program will assist Gwinnett County residents who face hunger, health, housing and other needs," county officials said. "Gwinnett County residents can visit GwinnettOneStop.com to complete an assistance request form to identify a variety of critical needs. The assistance offered includes employment, food, housing and shelter, income support, legal consultation, mental and behavioral health, substance use, transportation and utilities."
County officials also said any organizations in the community that want to offer services or assistance through the program should send an email to OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.
