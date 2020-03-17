Two new cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gwinnett County in the last 24 hours, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases up to seven, according to new data released by the Georgia Department of Health on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases in Georgia now stands at 146 as the disease continues to spread.
There are slightly more cases among men, 51%, than women, and people ages 18-59 are now the largest age group to have the disease, making up 46% of all confirmed cases in the state. People ages 60 and older are the second largest group affected, accounting for 40% of cases in the state.
The hardest hit county continues to be Fulton, with 33 confirmed cases, followed by Cobb County, which has 25 confirmed cases.
The state did not provide specific details about which cities cases have shown up in, and Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin declined to provide that information when it was requested Tuesday morning.
Wasdin also said that although some details about people in other counties who have tested positive for COVID-19 have come out, such as one being a Waffle House worker and another being someone at a nursing home in Canton, it was his understanding that information was released by the companies involved, and not health officials.
"The geographic locations and occupations of the positive cases in Gwinnett do not change the message of prevention," Wasdin said.
Wasdin cited privacy issues as why health officials could not release more information about the people who have tested positive for the disease in Gwinnett.
"The Health Department does not provide specific information on individual cases to protect the privacy of the individual," Wasdin said. "The cases in Gwinnett have been isolated, and the Health Department is working to identify close contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious to provide education."
The other cases are spread out across the state as follows:
DeKalb: 15
Bartow: 10
Gwinnett: 7
Cherokee: 7
Floyd: 6
Dougherty: 6
Fayette: 5
Clayton: 4
Lowndes: 4
Clarke: 3
Coweta: 3
Gordon: 2
Troup: 2
Lee: 2
Henry: 2
Forsyth: 1
Polk: 1
Hall: 1
Barrow: 1
Charlton: 1
Columbia 1
Rockdale 1
Newton: 1
Paulding: 1
Richmond: 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.