Gwinnett nonprofits release holiday wish lists

As the holiday season begins, children aren’t the only ones writing out their Christmas wish lists. Gwinnett nonprofits have also compiled a list of things that they need to serve the community. (Special Photo)

If you use social media, you might have seen something this week about #GivingTuesday, celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This global day of giving encourages people to share their time or resources with charitable organizations.

Many nonprofit organizations throughout Gwinnett could still benefit from that charitable spirit. Several partner agencies of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services have compiled holiday wish lists.

The wish lists are as follows:

Spectrum Autism Support Group

www.atl-spectrum.com

“Improving lives of individuals and families impacted by autism with support, education, and resources.”

Wishes:

• Mini exercise trampolines for summer camp sensory space in our class rooms

• Manila folder & copy paper (8.5x11)

• Scooters & helmets

• Bean bag chairs (new or used)

• Small toys like dinosaurs, Matchbox cars, or superhero characters

Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity

52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

www.habitatgwinnett.org

“A world where everyone has a decent place to live”

Wishes:

• Gas powered blower with gas can or electric blower with 100-ft. extension cord

• Two (2) dozen paint brushes, rollers covers, paint trays, and small buckets

• One (1) reciprocating saw and one (1) circular

• Ten (10) flat head screwdrivers and Phillips head screwdriver

• Fifteen (15) hammers

Across The Bridge Inc.

900 Cripple Creek Drive, Suite A, Lawrenceville GA 30043

404-915-7376

www.acrossthebridgeinc.com

“Connections Inspiring Hope”

Wishes:

• Men's and women's clothing, shoes etc.

• Donations of food for those we serve

• Sugar, creamer, toilet paper, paper plates, and cups

• Blankets and coats

• Padded chairs

Partnership Against Domestic Violence

www.padv.org

“To end the crime of intimate partner violence and empower its survivors”

Wishes:

• Copy paper

• Paper towels

• White towels and wash rags

• Bleach

• Laundry soap

North Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry

4395 Commerce Drive, Buford, GA 30518

770-271-9793

www.ngcoop.org

“Fighting Hunger, Building Hope”

Wishes:

• Depend undergarments — all sizes

• Ensure

• Laundry detergent

• Dish soap

• Copy paper

Judy House Ministry

1475 Buford Drive, Suite 403-153, Lawrenceville GA 30043

678-752-8731

www.judyhouse.org

“Reconciling the Disconnected”

Wishes:

• Canned foods

• Funds

• Toiletries

• Washing powders

• Copy paper

Positive Impact International/Safe Place

950 Scales Road, Suite 401, Suwanee GA 30024

404-516-7995

www.postiveimpact.org

www.nationalsafeplace.org

“Our Agency supports and houses homeless youth and vulnerable 'at-risk' youth in Gwinnett County”

Wishes:

• Blankets

• Toiletries (sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.)

• Underwear (small, medium and large)

• Unisex sweatpants and T-shirts (small, medium, and large)

• Towels and wash cloths

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

2140 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross GA 30071

678-538-7611

www.svdpgeorgia.org

“Preventing Homelessness, Fighting Hunger, Changing Lives”

Wishes:

• Funds

• Food

• Clothing

• Affordable housing

The Five and Two Community Outreach Corp

547 Whitehall Lane, Lawrenceville GA 30046

470-262-8497

www.the5and2communityoutreachcorp.org

“Bringing the Good to our Neighborhood”

Wishes:

• File folders

• Coats, gloves, socks for men, women, and children

• Warm blankets

• Bottled water

• Copy paper

Obria Medical Clinics

565 Old Norcross Road, Suite 200, Lawrenceville GA 30046

www.supportomcg.org

“Optimal Health for All”

Wishes:

• Baby swaddles (new)

• Baby Clothes (new — boy/girl sizes newborn to 24 months)

• Towel sets or towels and wash cloths for infants

• Pacifiers and bottles

• Crib sheets

TABLE Ministries

690 Hunters Creek Lane, Lawrenceville GA 30043

404-386-4563

www.tableministries.org

“There’s A Better Life for Everyone!”

Wishes:

• Washcloths in a variety of color

• Bulk size laundry powder

• 2-3 oz. travel size personal care products (especially body wash and shaving cream)

• Maxi and mini feminine hygiene pads

• Travel size packs of baby wipes

Duluth Cooperative Ministry

3395 Fox Street, P.O. Box 1974, Duluth GA 30096

770-232-7454

www.duluthco-op.org

“Bridging the Gap to a Better Tomorrow”

Wishes:

• Educational/musical toys for ages 0-2

• Stocking hats and gloves for all ages

• Sports balls

• Personal care items for seniors (lotion, ChapStick etc.)

• Copy paper 

Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry

55 Grayson Industrial Parkway, Grayson GA 30017

770-985-5229

www.segwinnettcoop.org

“Satisfying 2 Hungers”

Wishes:

• Adult diapers

• Personal care items (shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste etc.)

• Copy paper

• NIV Bibles

• Ensure

Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry

52 Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville GA 30046

770-339-7887

www.lawrencevilleco-op.org

“One Can, Can Make A Difference!”

Wishes:

• $10 gas cards (Kroger, Walmart, QuikTrip, etc.)

• Winter gloves (adult size)

• Reams/cases of copy paper

• Canned soup (beef, vegetable, and tomato)

• Bottled water

Lilburn Cooperative Ministry

5329 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn GA 30047

770-931-8333

www.lilburnco-op.org

“Restoring Faith, Creating Hope and Providing Food and Resources to those in Need”

Wishes:

• Quart & gallon size plastic storage bags

• $10 Kroger gift card for client gasoline

• $20 Walmart gift card for client prescriptions

• Buckets of powdered laundry detergents

• 13-gallon white kitchen bags

G.R.E.A.T Little Minds

750 S. Perry Street, Suite 312, Lawrenceville GA 30046

770-995-3339 ext. 209

www.gwinnettcoalition.org

“Drive positive impact so that all residents of Gwinnett have the opportunity to thrive”

Wishes:

• New or gently used bilingual books for children ages 0-8

• Transportation for donations

• Donations for purchasing new or gently used books

We Are Living Proof, Inc.

3340 Fairway Oaks Drive, Suite K, Lawrenceville GA 30044

www.soberlivingrecovery.com

“We Are Living Proof”

Wishes:

• Furniture (dressers, nightstands, sofas, twin size mattresses, tables, chairs, etc.)

• Various office supplies (copy paper, pens, folder, notebooks, etc.)

• Personal hygiene toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

• Pillows, blankets, bedspreads, sheets, towels, etc.

• Cash gift or gift cards (Kroger, Publix, Visa, Amex, Walmart)

Gwinnett County Veteran Resource Center

750 S. Perry Street, Suite 300, Lawrenceville GA 30046

678-226-9177

www.gwinnettcoalition.org/veterans-resources

“Veterans Helping Veterans”

Wishes:

• New tablets with large memory for veteran use (Android or Apple)

Transforming You, Inc.

P.O Box 3591, Suwanee GA

678-643-9615

www.transformingyouinc.com

“We change lives one day at a time”

Wishes:

• Blankets, coats, socks, and hats

• Homes to be donates

• Nonperishable food, toys, clothing, and shoes

Gwinnett Division of Family and Children Services

95 Constitution Blvd, Suite 400, Lawrenceville GA 30046

770-390-4134

www.dhs.georgia.gov

“Stronger Families for a Stronger Georgia”

Wishes:

• New athletic shoe and new undergarments for male and females teens

• Pack and play for safe sleeping

• Infant car seats

• Care packages and word of encourage for our college students