Gwinnett County Public Schools provided some local ninth-grade students an opportunity to ease their transitions from high school to college or the work force.
The school system hosted Career Connections 2019, a fair at Infinite Energy Center on Tuesday, open to students in the district's seven career academy high schools: Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Shiloh and South Gwinnett.
Businesses set up large "expo-style" booths in one of the forum's exhibit halls where they conducted "show and tell" interviews for approximately 5,000 academy students. Students participated in mock interviews and career-focused activities for jobs in industries such as law enforcement, healthcare, aviation and engineering.