The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer has arrived in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.
Officials from the three-county health district announced they received their first shipment of the vaccine, nearly 2,000 doses of it, early Wednesday morning. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona became one of the first people in the district to receive the vaccine after she helped administer it to a handful of staff members at a press conference at the Gwinnett Board of Health Office in Lawrenceville.
"This is an exciting time for our health department because we've been planning for this stage of our response for a long time," Arona said. "We have been planning for weeks as to how we will distribute these initial doses.
"The plans are already in motion as we speak."
The health district is one of the first places in Georgia to get a shipment of the vaccine, which has been highly anticipated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic reached the district in March and thousands of people in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties have contracted the coronavirus disease since then, with Gwinnett having one of the highest overall case totals in Georgia.
Arona said the vaccine is being held in a central location, which the health department is not identifying for security reasons. Health district officials will work with the Northside and Piedmont Hospital locations, as well as Eastside Medical Center, in the district to help ensure they have enough doses to meet their vaccination needs.
Frontline health care workers and EMS providers are expected to be among the groups that get the vaccine in the first phase of distribution.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.