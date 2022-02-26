After being open for more than a year, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments' mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall is significantly scaling back operations starting this week.
The health department announced this past Friday was the last day that the mass vaccination clinic, which is located in the former Sears space, will be open on weekdays. From now on, it will only be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. More than 167,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the site since it opened on Feb. 5, 2021 to help accommodate a large demand for vaccines.
“This joint effort between our health department, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and county government truly helped us bring immunity to the community,” said Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments district health director, Dr. Audrey Arona, in a statement. “We were able to vaccinate so many more individuals because of the flow and layout of this space rather than dealing with high demand at our health centers. We can’t thank Gwinnett County enough for their support to make this happen.”
It is not immediately clear how much longer the mass vaccination site will be open. The health department only said it would only be open on Saturdays for "several more weeks," indicating that vaccination efforts will likely stop at the site all together in the not-too-distant future. Drive-thru COVID testing will continue to be offered at the former Sears automotive wing at Gwinnett Place Mall on Mondays through Saturdays with no change in hours, however.
The three-county health district will continue to offer vaccinations at its health department locations on weekdays as well.
The mass vaccination clinic was closed on Saturday to help with Gwinnett County's "Healthy, Vibrant and Vaxxed" vaccination event. It will be open on Saturdays in the future, however.
Gwinnett County officials had helped the health department secure the former Sears space, which is owned by a luxury apartment developer, for a vaccination site early on after vaccinations started to become available to the public. The demand was initially so high that people had to make appointments to get vaccine doses at the site, but officials had loosened that and said they would take walk-ins in recent months
“It’s rare that a partnership between two organizations is strong enough to make something this big and important happen so quickly,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “I am beyond proud and grateful for the Gwinnett County Government and GNR staff that made this site operational in only two weeks.”
