Improvements are coming to a busy, and sometimes heavily backed up, intersection in the Norcross and Peachtree Corners area.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday to secure land for right-of-way for improvements at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Buford Highway.
“This agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation establishes the process of right-of-way acquisition for a project to improve the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Buford Highway,” Gwinnett transportation director Lewis Cooksey said. “Both Jimmy Carter and Buford Highway are state routes at this location, and following these requirements allows for the use of federal and state funds in other phases of the project.”
The plans for improving the intersection include widening Jimmy Carter Boulevard from four lanes to six lanes, from Buford Highway to West Peachtree Street. A left turn lane will be added on Buford Highway as well.
The right-of-way acquisition is being funded by the cities of Norcross and Peachtree Corners, as well as the county, using money from the 2014 special purpose local option sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.