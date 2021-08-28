Gwinnett County is planning to add through and turn lanes on two roads in the northwest part of the county.
County commissioners approved bids earlier this month for a road widening project on Thompson Mill Road, near Buford Highway, and an intersection improvement project on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Suwanee Dam Road.
The county is using 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds to pay for its portion of both projects, although the Thompson Mill Road project is being split with the city of Buford.
Omshiv Construction LLC was awarded the $1.49 million project on Thompson Mill Road, which will see the road widened to four through lanes with a center turn lane. Sidewalk installation, curb and gutter and related drainage improvements are also included in the project.
Meanwhile, Archimetric Design & Construction Inc. was awarded the $2.89 million intersection improvement project at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Suwanee Dam Road. A southbound through lane will be added on Peachtree Industrial, between Suwanee Dam and Grand Teton Parkway, while the single left turn lanes on Suwanee Dam will be expanded to dual left turn lanes.
New traffic signals also also be installed at the intersection and there will be sidewalk, curb and gutter improvements and related drainage upgrades as well.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
