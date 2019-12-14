Gwinnett County officials are planning to make some changes behind the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center to accommodate increased traffic expected as a result of the courthouse's expansion.
On Tuesday, county commissioners approved a nearly $1.17 million contract with Peach State Construction Company to build a roundabout at the intersection of Constitution boulevard and Nash Street.
The 2017 special purpose local option sales tax-funded project will also include new sidewalks and is expected to be finished next fall.
“With new courtrooms under construction at Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, this intersection improvement will help traffic flow for both visitors and county employees,” said District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque in a statement.
“Once again, voter approval of SPLOST makes projects like this one possible.”
The roundabout will be located in front of the new GJAC parking deck as well as the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services office on Constitution Boulevard.