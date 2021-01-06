Gwinnett residents will soon have a new way to get into Tribble Mill Park.
County commissioners recently approved a new $2.8 million entrance to the park from Chandler Road, with an 89-space parking lot, picnic tables, a restroom and a kiosk at a new trailhead for the multipurpose Lloyd Harris Greenway Trail.
The new trailhead will be for a new segment of the trail that will help connect Tribble Mill Park with Harbins Park.
“This project will provide better access to Tribble Mill Park, to Harbins Park and eventually to other parks as well,” former Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “Gwinnett County’s tagline is ‘vibrantly connected,’ and it’s fitting that the Lloyd N. Harris Greenway Trail will provide important connections between places and between people.”
County officials said the parking lot will have lighting and is expected to address safety issues created by people who park on the side of Chandler Road to access the trail system.
The project is being funded by with special purpose local option sales tax funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.