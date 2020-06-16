Gwinnett County commissioners plan to give county voters another chance to weigh in on transit, possibly later this year.
The commission voted 3-1 on Tuesday to serve notice to the Atlanta Transit Link Authority of plans to hold a referendum with heavy rail included. Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and commissioners Jace Brooks and Ben Ku were in favor of the move while Commissioner Marlene Fosque — who has called for deferring a decision on rail —was against it.
Commissioner Tommy Hunter did not attend the meeting, or call-in remotely to participate.
The referendum would entail voters deciding whether to implement a sales tax to expand transit.
"The next step in keeping the county's option open for calling a November transit referendum is to provide a written notice to the ATL that contains a constrained list of projects from the regional plan that the county would fund with the proceeds from the referendum," Gwinnett Transportation District Alan Chapman said. "Approval of this resolution allows submittal of the notice to the ATL, including the attached list of projects that has been referred to in your recent deliberations as the rail plan, or the modified transit review committee plan. The ATL would then have 20 days to review the notice for approval."
Officially, holding a referendum in November is just an option that commissioners are trying to keep available at this time, but commissioners have appeared, during recent discussions on the matter, to favor holding a referendum on the general election ballot this fall.
Gwinnett voters were previously asked to vote on transit expansion, with the county joining MARTA, in March 2019. That referendum failed, although some proponents of joining MARTA have said that was, in part, due to the referendum being held as a special election rather than placing it on the November 2018 general election ballot where turnout was higher.
The MARTA proponents have argued that placing it on a major general election ballot, such as this fall when the presidential race will drive turnout, would improve a referendum's chances of passage.
But, the referendum expected to go before voters this time would be a hybrid of sorts. It calls for extending MARTA rail from the Doraville station to Jimmy Carter Boulevard, but that would the extend of MARTA's involvement in transit expansion in Gwinnett.
The rest of it would essentially entail expanding the existing Gwinnett County Transit bus system, with bus rapid transit, more local and express service, paratransit and other offerings. Gwinnett County Transit is currently operated by Transdev.
The reason why it is a hybrid is that state law mandates only MARTA can operate new heavy rail built in metro Atlanta, but that does not require a county to fully join MARTA for bus service as well.
Tuesday's decision comes after weeks of debate by Gwinnett commissioners about whether to include heavy rail on the ballot.
As recently as last Thursday, commissioners were divided on whether to include rail or go with a so-called "No Rail" plan. The name "No Rail," however, is somewhat of a misnomer because it would actually entail deferring a decision on heavy rail and therefore require a second referendum at a later date if future commissioners decide to come back and add heavy rail to the county's expansion plans.
Fosque called her opposition to holding a referendum with heavy rail included at this time "an 'I heard you' vote" and reiterated her belief that heavy rail could be deferred to a later date.
"I listened to many of the residents, the people who have contacted me over the last couple of days and many people want, and I do too, heavy rail as well as the additional options, increased mobility and some of the things that we had mentioned before regarding the deferred rail option plan because that plan would allow heavy rail," Fosque said. "It's already on the ATL list (and) it could be deferred."
