Gwinnett honors MLK with parade (copy)

Members of the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County lead the 2020 Gwinnett County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville. This year’s parade will be held on Monday, and it will mark the first time the parade has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

 File Photo

When Gwinnettians line up to either participate in, or watch, the county’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville on Monday, it will be the first time they’ve been able to do so since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade, which is staged by the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County, is set to begin at noon on Monday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The theme for this year’s parade is “Why We Can’t Wait.”