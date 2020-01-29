Duluth Middle School eighth grader Ethan Pickle holds his thumb to a sensor that detects his body heat, trying to demonstrate the device he and his classmates developed in Deepa Pendalwar’s class.
As the sensor heats up, LEDs flash and read: “YOUR BABY IS STILL IN THE CAR!”
When Pickle, Eric Xu and Daniel Hwang were researching societal problems to mend with technology, they noticed one tragic but preventable problem: baby and animal hot-car deaths.
“This is a problem that’s overlooked, because you see it on the news but nothing is done about it,” Pickle said. “Every single one could have been prevented.”
The Duluth Middle students programed a sensor, which is designed to hang on a seat facing a baby’s carseat. It’s designed to detect changes in temperature which notifies someone carrying a receiver that their car has breached a safe temperature range. It also responds to movement, so hopefully a baby or pet trapped in a car is saved before they’re even in danger.
The Duluth Middle schoolers were one of approximately two dozen teams from metro Atlanta presenting projects at the Honeywell STEM Challenge Showcase at the Student Center at Georgia Tech. Duluth Middle School and Trickum Middle School both fielded multiple teams at Wednesday’s showcase and presented to judges for the chance to be awarded with a trophy and Micro:Bits controllers for their schools’ classes.
It’s the second year Georgia Tech and engineering company Honeywell collaborated to host a showcase of students’ projects, but it’s the first year the showcase took place on the Georgia Tech campus. Last year’s showcase was based online, but teacher feedback and the interest of equity led Georgia Tech leaders in the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) hosting an in-person event.
The field is made up of students taught by CEISMC STEM Teacher Leadership Program, which works to bring advanced computer science teaching techniques to Atlanta-area schools by training teachers.
Jennifer Killian is one of the original graduates of the first cohort in 2018. She said her students entered 12 projects in last year’s contest. She is a certified computer science teacher after passing the challenging GACE test. She said the showcase helps her students grasp abstract concepts she teachers in her class.
“But being able to say, ‘Here’s the same kind of sensor in your Alexa at home, or in your car, your phone, your accelerometer,’” Killian said. “It starts to make personal connections to them.”
Georgia Tech and Honeywell’s goal with the program is to help the state pick up its pace in certifying computer science teachers. Senate Bill 108, which passed in May, set a timeline of offering computer science in every middle school by 2022 and in every high school by 2025. Brian Cox, Computer Science Specialist at the Department of Education, said there are 370 credentialed computer science teachers compared to more than 1,000 middle schools in the state.
“That’s the work that we have to do,” Cox said. “We need public, private, anybody that’s willing to support and has the capacity and attention to train teachers so they can build content pedagogy, efficacy around computer science and STEM and ultimately a credential.”
That support came from Georgia Tech and Honeywell, which are encouraging computer science education to look more diverse and reach students at a younger age.
Honeywell and other tech companies hope this will also result into a pipeline of future talent.
“The kids in the classroom today will eventually be in the corporate world,” Marti Skold-Jordan, Senior Manager of Global Communications at Honeywell, said. “They’ll be working for the Honeywells or the other big STEM companies. Are they getting in the classroom what is needed for corporate America?”
Computer science possibilities may already be creeping its way into the minds of career-conscious middle schoolers. Three Duluth Middle School sisters — eight-grade twins LanAnh, MaiAnh Doan and seventh-grader BanAnh Doan — presented their idea of a beacon that can track lost items in the event of a natural disaster. The LED receiver gives a sort of hot-cold reading, telling the holder how close they are to the beacon.
“People tend to feel discouraged or hurt because all the things they’ve worked for are gone,” LanAnh Doan said. “With this product, we can help locate those sentimental items and in a way restore hope and help people get on their feet again.”
Not one of the sisters had experience coding prior to learning about it, but they’re all now aware of the doors the skill opens.
“We had no background knowledges, so it was definitely a learning curve,” MaiAnh said. "I actually enjoy coding.”
