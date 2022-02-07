A Gwinnett County middle school student was among 14 regional winners in an essay contest sponsored by the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
The Atlanta-based Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District (Metro Water District) works to develop comprehensive regional and watershed-specific water resource plans for 15 counties in metro Atlanta – Bartow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Paulding and Rockdale. These plans strive to conserve public water supplies, protect water quality, minimize the potentially adverse impacts of development and protect the recreational value of the waters.
Jiya Mahajan from Coleman Middle School in Duluth was a regional winner in the organization’s 20th annual middle school essay contest. This year’s contest focused on the unique nature of the region’s water resources and the critical role of water industry professionals.
The winning essay was written by Samarth Iyengar, who attends Kittredge Magnet School in DeKalb County. Iyengar’s essay reported that the quality and quantity of metro Atlanta’s water supply is impacted by human actions and he offers ideas about reducing water pollution and waste.
“Everyone can do their part to help conserve and keep our water clean,” wrote Iyengar, who received a $500 prize.
The district-wide runner up was Katie Ferrell from Crossroads Christian School in Fayette County. This year, more than 500 students from across a 15-county region participated in the essay contest.
“We our so proud of this year’s essay participants,” said Metro Water District chairman Glenn Page in a news release. “Their essays highlight the critical role that water infrastructure and water professionals play in our society and reiterate the importance of our collective efforts to protect this vital resource.”
Other regional winners included Hanan Rehman, Amana Academy (Fulton County); Sadie Wallis, Lanier Christian Academy (Hall County); Zoe Tillman, Strong Rock Christian School (Henry County); and Kaitlyn Dougherty, Young Americans Christian School (Rockdale County).
