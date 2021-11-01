Two Gwinnett County men are among four people who were recently indicted in federal court for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to sell hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, with much of the drugs being stored in a Duluth home where one of the men lived.
Duluth resident David Garcia, 40, and Lawrenceville resident Kevin Tello, 26, were indicted alongside Gainesville resident Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco, 36, and Oakwood resident Almarud Duarte, 25, on Oct. 26, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern Georgia District Federal Court. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, the DEA, the Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and the Georgia State Patrol worked together to investigate the case.
“This case highlights the great work resulting from a partnership between federal law enforcement and state/local authorities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We believe countless lives have been saved now that this meth is not plaguing our communities.”
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Duarte allegedly obtained methamphetamine from either Tello or Garcia and then sold it by the kilogram from May until August, while Penaloza-Pacheco allegedly obtained methamphetamine from Tello and then sold it by the kilogram on June 28. Prosecutors said law enforcement officers seized about 200 kilograms of methamphetamine from the homes of the men, with "the bulk of it" allegedly coming from Garcia's home.
“This is a significant amount of poison that will not make it into our communities, driving crime and violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its law enforcement partners are committed to finding arresting and prosecuting everyone involved in this illicit trade.”
The investigation that led to the indictments is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, which is designed to identify, disrupt and dismantle high-level criminal organizations through prosecutor-led multi-agency efforts that are intelligence-driven.
“Removing these four defendants from our streets for their alleged drug trafficking activity, immediately makes our communities safer,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners work tirelessly to rid communities of dangerous drugs that threaten our citizens lives.”
Georgia State Patrol Lt. W. Mark Riley added, “The Georgia State Patrol will continue working collaboratively with our local, state, and federal partners in identifying and arresting people who purchase and distribute illegal drugs. This case represents teamwork among all the agencies involved and demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to getting dangerous drugs off the streets of our communities.”
Federal prosecutors are asking parents and children to learn about the dangers of drugs. They can find information about those dangers at www.justthinktwice.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.