Gwinnett County's Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to help translate and to support Spanish speaking patients with paperwork and questions at COVID-19 testing sites.
The volunteer organization helps out in community health operations during large-scale emergencies, like COVID-19, aids in responses to pressing health care needs and helps improve the community’s emergency preparedness.
Volunteers do not need to be a medical professional to join. Free training is provided.
If interested, sign up at https://mrcgem.com/signups/MRCGEM_signupform.php.
For more information about the Gwinnett Medical Reserve Corps, visit https://mrcgem.com/?fbclid=IwAR3SpPgAMGMXeGhWFuCrdyOy1Bz8kzT23J4duWl3juRTiva_itAKsFgWKJ0.
