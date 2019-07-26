A Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office investigator who believed a Lawrenceville man died of natural causes last week has resigned, just days after police announced they were treating the death as a homicide.
Investigator Shannon Byers was called to 61-year-old Ray Neal's home on Lexington Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville July 20 after police notified the medical examiner's office of Neal's death.
Neal had been found by his sister, Michelle Smalls, who said she had gone to her brother’s house because he wasn’t answering “repeated phone attempts.”
There, Smalls found Neal collapsed on a bedroom floor, though initially thought he was passed out, the Daily Post previously reported. She quickly called police once she turned on a light and noticed Neal lying in a pool of blood.
Responding police officers found a “large amount” of blood on the bed and underneath Neal, as well as on bathroom walls and the shower curtain, an incident report said.
Because the scene “seemed suspicious,” officers secured the home until Byers could arrive. Police were not sure if the blood was related to Neal’s medical conditions — he had Hepatitis C, high blood pressure and liver disease, the report said — or a crime, said Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera.
“Homicide investigators were made aware of the on-scene investigation,” Pihera said, but did not respond to the home. Ultimately, Byers determined Neal’s death to be from natural causes, and his body was released to a funeral home.
A funeral home employee who was examining Neal’s body questioned Byers' determination, however, after noticing “suspicious injuries” on Neal’s neck. On Monday, the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the body to determine the man’s manner and cause of death, Pihera said.
On Wednesday, two days after police announced they were investigating Neal's death as a homicide — based on the autopsy, the marks on Neal's neck are now believed to be stab wounds — Byers resigned, Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office Chief Investigator Eddie Reeves told the Daily Post.
Byers, who had worked in the position for two years, was not certified as an investigator, though certification is not required to hold an investigator position at the office.
While the American Board of Medicolegal Investigators does certify investigators, the website says "each coroner and medical examiner office has different hiring practices."
"A medicolegal death investigator must be the most medically knowledgeable person at the scene of the crime to determine if further investigation is necessary," ABMDI's website says. "(But) there are no formal educational requirements specifically for medicolegal death investigation. Any degree program dealing with forensic science, natural science, anthropology, nursing, or any other medically related field would be useful."
Reeves told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta the homicide investigation is not compromised because of Byers' apparent mistake.
“Everything we obtained and could obtain, we would have been able to obtain," he said. "The examination was not hindered at all by any time frame or anything like that."
For her part, Smalls said she was dismayed by the error.
“I knew it was more than what was being said. When I walked in and (saw) that amount of blood, it’s something else,” Smalls told FOX 5. “What kind of peace do you have about doing that to someone that’s lost a loved one? You had one job to and you failed at that."
Police are asking anyone with information about Neal’s death to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 19-066378.