Seven former employees of the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office are suing their former boss in federal court, claiming they were not paid overtime they were due for work they performed outside of their regular hours.
Robert Bumgardner, Leslie Bureta, Shannon Byers, Larry Leon Harrison, Ashley Bryant, Shannon Volkodav and Dallas Williams filed the lawsuit against Dr. Carol Terry and her company, Forensic Pathology Services P.C., on April 2. Gwinnett County has a contract with Forensic Pathology Services to provide medical examiner services for the county.
"The work performed by Plaintiffs during their weekday and weekend on-call duty periods was outside Plaintiffs’ regular 40-hour Monday-through-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. workweek," Jermaine Walker, the attorney for the former employees, wrote in the lawsuit. "Plaintiffs received no overtime compensation for working weekday and weekend on-call duty, which comprised hours worked in excess of a 40-hour workweek."
The former employees are asserting that Terry and Forensic Pathology Services violated the Fair Labor and Standards Act by having them work outside of their normal 40-hour workweek without paying overtime compensation. The FLSA requires workers be paid one-and-a-half times their normal hourly compensation for each hour of overtime they work.
The former employees are seeking compensation for their overtime work, liquidated damages, attorneys' fees and court costs, prejudgment and post-judgment interest and "such further relief as the court deems just and proper."
Terry's attorney, Michael Pugh, said he could not comment on the lawsuit since it was pending litigation.
The defendants spent varying amounts of time working as forensic death investigators in the Medical Examiner's Office.
Bumgardner had the longest tenure of any of the former employees who are suing Terry and Forensic Pathology Services. He worked in the Medical Examiner's Office from January 2011 until June 2021. Byers worked in the office from August 2017 until July 2019 while Harrison worked there from July 2019 until July 2020; Bureta was with the office from January until July 2020; Williams was with the office from October 2020 until January 2021; Volkodav worked there from January until March 2021 and Bryant was there from March until May 2021.
Walker wrote in the lawsuit that each employee had designated days when they were required to be on call to respond to death scenes. On weekdays, the on-call hours were 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. On weekends, the on-call hours ran from 4 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Monday.
"Plaintiffs each were paid a fixed salary for their work as forensic death investigators, and they received no additional wages or compensation whatsoever for working weekday and weekend on-call duty," Walker wrote in the lawsuit.
Whenever the on-call forensic investigator was called to the scene of a death, they had to show up in uniform, respond to the scene within 30 minutes to an hour of being called and they had show up in a fully stocked vehicle that had body bags, gloves, masks and bio-hazard bags in it.
They had to be prepared to answer a call about a death investigation scene, go to the home of a traffic fatality victim, a death scene at the county jail or to a hospital to take photographs of the deceased person.
That was in addition to their duties that they performed during their regular 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. work shift, which included: reviewing, updating and finalizing death investigation reports; assisting Terry in performing autopsies; collecting evidence from death scenes and packaging it to be stored at the evidence room at the Medical Examiner's Office headquarters; and taking samples to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.
"Because plaintiffs were waiting to be engaged while on weekday and weekend duty, they would refrain from engaging in certain recreational and family activities such as attending concerts or sporting events or participating in weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, due to the fact that plaintiffs would have to immediately leave if they received a call," Walker wrote in the lawsuit.
