Grayson residents needed another health care option in their backyards, according to Choice One President and CEO Butch Marino.
The area got that new option Thursday when Marino and other officials from Choice One and Gwinnett Medical Center cut the ribbon to officially open the newest Choice One Urgent Care Clinic at 2745 Loganville Highway.
It’s part of a three-year-old partnership between the Lawrenceville-based hospital and Choice One to expand health care access to all parts of the county.
“When you look at the population (and) the demographics, it’s one of the fastest growing areas in Gwinnett County and there was a void of health care services in this area,” Marino said. “We wanted to be the first to really develop a full-service, true care coordination urgent care center in the Grayson area to accommodate the needs of this community.”
The new clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, offers urgent care services, digital X-rays, baseline and post-injury concussion management, sports physicals and upper respiratory infection treatment.
Marino said the clinic will also set up appointments for patients who Choice One staff are referring to a specialist at Gwinnett Medical Center and the patient’s clinical data will be shared with that specialist.
“That’s our care coordination strategy,” Marino said.
The clinic will host an open house for the community, with food trucks and inflatables, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Complimentary sports physicals and concussion baselines tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The clinic will also hand out free gifts to its first 50 visitors Monday.
This is the third clinic that Gwinnett Medical and Choice One have opened together in recent years. They have already partnered together on clinics in the Sugar Hill and Hamilton Mill areas.
Gwinnett Medical Center Vice-President of Planning and Business Development Michael Boblitz said another clinic is expected to open in the Peachtree Corners area next month and another clinic that will operate on the opposite side of Grayson from the one that opened Thursday is expected to open its doors in October.
Officials from the hospital and Choice One said the partnership has gone well so far.
“The experience is just top notch,” Boblitz said.
Customers appear to already have some support for the partnership, as the two organizations have picked up some recognition for the work they have done together.
Daily Post readers voted Choice One the Best Urgent Care award winner in the newspaper’s 2019 Reader’s Choice contest. A plaque was presented to hospital and Choice One officials at the Grayson clinic’s opening.
Boblitz said the clinics get high marks in customer satisfaction partially because of the non-traditional atmosphere that the clinics provide customers, with a waterfall and soothing music in the lobby.
“We wanted to create a spa (like atmosphere) because health care and anxiety go together,” he said. “We wanted to create an environment where we can address the anxiety and make you feel very comfortable, and also give you quick access. That also helps with anxiety and piece of mind.”