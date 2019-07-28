Fourteen Gwinnett schools that partner with Gwinnett Medical Center's Sports Medicine program recently received “Safe Sports School Status” designations by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Given to schools that have taken crucial steps to keep their athletes free from injuries, to earn the designation, athletic programs must promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities, provide or coordinate per-participation physical examinations and more.
The National Athletic Trainers’ Association reviews applications and grants awards based on each school’s ability to meet Safe Sports School criteria, which is crucial to minimizing the risk of athletic injuries.
“We are proud to have partnered with the schools and to have helped them achieve Safe Sports School Status,” said Ashley Feeney Buechner, Gwinnett Medical Center Sports Medicine program supervisor. “We prioritize student athletes’ health and safety and are thrilled with the recognition from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and thank them for the great work they are performing around the nation.”
Gwinnett Medical Center’s Sports Medicine program provides full-time certified athletic trainers to partner schools to create specialized care while supporting athletes’ ongoing needs.
In addition, school employees work closely with GMC’s Concussion Institute to ensure each school has a concussion management protocol that aligns with Georgia state laws and fulfills the Safe Sports School requirements.
For more information about the designation, visit nata.org/advocacy/youth-sports-safety/safe-sports-schools.