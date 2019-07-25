Stroke and heart attack patients can be sure they're in good hands at Gwinnett Medical Center, according to the American Heart Association, which recently recognized the hospital for its patient care.
GMC received three awards total from the association: The Mission Lifeline: NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award; the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award; and the Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite-Plus Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award.
“We are honored to have been recognized by the American Heart Association as a health system committed to quality care,” said GMC Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Pam Garland. “The resources provided through this initiative have helped us track and improve upon our patient outcomes and we are sincerely grateful to the association for their continued support of our life-saving work.”
The Mission: Lifeline awards are part of the American Heart Association’s initiative to promote more effective treatment of non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest form of heart attack.
The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines award acknowledges hospitals that treat stroke patients with a distinct criteria of care from initial visit to patient discharge.
For more information about the awards, visit heart.org.