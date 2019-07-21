In a day and age of far-too-frequent mass trauma events, Gwinnett Medical Center recently reiterated its commitment to preparing residents to take action in the event of an emergency.
Late last month, GMC hosted a Stop the Bleed trauma training for 25 civilian employees who work at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, where many county offices and the courts are housed.
In addition, GMC donated a tourniquet kit to GJAC, which will arrive later this summer.
“As a leading trauma center in the state, we recognize the need to equip our community with the training and resources they need to stay safe in emergencies,” said Gina Solomon, Trauma Program director at GMC. “While we certainly hope the tourniquet kits are never needed, we are pleased to provide this lifesaving tool to help ensure the wellbeing of tens of thousands of citizens who visit the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center every year.”
Launched in 2015 by the White House, Stop the Bleed is intended train, equip and empower bystanders to help in bleeding emergencies before professional help arrives.
According to GMC, heavy bleeding as a result of serious injuries is often life-threatening, thus making proper knowledge of how to use a tourniquet important.
To learn more about Stop the Bleed, visit dhs.gov/stopthebleed.