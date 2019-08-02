Gwinnett Medical Center's newest primary care and specialty center is about to open, a milestone that was recently marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The center, which is set to open on Monday, is located in the heart of Peachtree Corners on Peachtree Parkway. The facility puts "accessible, industry-leading healthcare on the map for area residents," said GMC President and CEO Phil Wolfe.
“Delivering care that is both high-quality and convenient is instrumental to our mission of transforming healthcare,” Wolfe said. “We believe that the addition of this facility will further that mission and promote healthier communities.”
The facility, which held its ribbon-cutting on Thursday, will offer a number of services for individuals and businesses seeking specialized and preventative care, including primary care and corporate health programs from GMG Primary Care, as well as cardiology, gastroenterology and obstetric/gynecologic care from a variety of local specialists.
Additional onsite offerings will include orthopedics, 3D mammography and digital X-ray services.
Barbara Joy Jones, an alumna of GMC’s Graduate Medical Education program, will serve as the lead primary care provider for the new facility.
To celebrate the facility's opening, GMC's Sports Medicine program is offering free concussion baseline testing on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about the new facility, visit gwinnettmedicalcenter.org/ptc. To register for the concussion testing, visit gwinnettmedicalcenter.org/ptcbaseline.