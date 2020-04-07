Hiral Patel, a medical student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia, said the idea to form COVID Captains began when students were shut out of hospitals, but still looking for a way to help.
Patel, a North Gwinnett High School graduate who enrolled in the Suwanee medical school after earning an undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia, said she reached out to friends at the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health, but came up empty.
Patel and classmates Amy Tran and Manali Desai then decided to forge their own ways. They sent a message to their class group chat to gauge people's interest in delivering groceries for medically at-risk populations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevention measures that followed.
“We had huge interest,” Patel said.
A group of about 45 students at the Suwanee-based school have geared up to deliver groceries for medically fragile or elderly people in the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 symptoms. The group of volunteers has grown at a pace faster than the base of its beneficiaries, which has spread through a combination of some social media promotion and word of mouth. After about one week of organization, Patel said 20 people have reached out with interest to receive grocery deliveries. Patel said the list of grocery recipients is a mix of elderly people or people, frankly, afraid to go out in public.
“Just today (Monday) we had a delivery for an elderly woman whose daughter lives in Canada, and she had heard about this,” Patel said.
Volunteers are based mostly in Lawrenceville and Suwanee but are open to traveling to nearby towns for deliveries — they’ve already delivered some groceries to homes in Buford and Norcross.
The process works like this: COVID Captains receives requests via email (covidcaptains@gmail.com) and then a volunteer responds with a survey link to make sure they are eligible (elderly or immunocompromised). They then get basic information. Once the person submits a shopping list, it is assigned to a volunteer who completes the shopping and drops off groceries or medications, for free.
Volunteers maintain social distancing guidelines by leaving the groceries at the doorstep without making any contact with the resident. Volunteer Kenny Johnson said the screening process is not meant to filter out people despite the need for help.
“It’s just so people know that this isn’t Uber Eats, students are volunteering to help people who can’t do this themselves,” Johnson said.
Patel and Johnson, a Peachtree Ridge High School grad, both feel proud to be able to help the communities they grew up in by way of attending med school in their hometowns. Johnson feels medical students, who aren’t required to log community service for admission or promotion, are drawn to helping out naturally. For students that go to school for a willingness to help people, organizing a grocery delivery effort is kind of a way to scratch their altruistic itch.
“In med school, it’s kind of hard to see that side because you’re in school all day,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to see that aspect. I think a lot of people that go to med school do a lot of community service and volunteer work. It’s just something they do, not something the school requires to do.”
PCOM’s students that aren’t able to help in hospitals are trying to find ways to contribute relief or support to doctors and nurses in hospitals. A group of PCOM students launched a website branded Medical Students for Masks ATL, which is raising funds and collecting donations for PPE. On Tuesday afternoon, a Go Fund Me linked to the website had raised more than $2,000 of a goal of $10,000, but there were also direct donation methods and PayPal and Venmo accounts associated with the donation effort.
Patel said medical students are naturally driven to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have a valuable perspective to provide and a role play in public education.
“I think being a med student gives you a different perspective of what's going on and how bad things can get,” she said. “We have that background to be able to see where we think the need might be. It’s not reasonable for all of us to work at a hospital. This is in our element but falls within something reasonable.”
