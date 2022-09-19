The Gwinnett Police Department said Monday morning that it has arrested a Lilburn man in connection to a shooting that killed a woman Sunday night in Lilburn.
Andre Marvell King, 49, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in the death of 29-year-old Celeste Lawson of Bowdon, police said.
Gwinnett police said officers responded to a person shot call on Burns Road in unincorporated Lilburn at about 8:30 p.m. after it was reported there was a "person down" in the front yard of a residence. When officers arrived, they said they found Lawson "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound." Medical aid was rendered, but Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Gwinnett police investigators are asking the public to contact the police department with any information relevant to this investigation.
Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-0075820
