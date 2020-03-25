Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash signed an order makes changes to trash collection operations in unincorporated parts of the county amid the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Among the changes are that haulers will suspend collections of "bulky waste," "white goods" and yard waste, and will only pick up trash that is bagged and placed inside a trash cart, or recyclable items that are in recycling carts or bins.
That means if residents have excess trash that cannot fit inside their trash cans, or excess recyclables that doesn't fit in recycling containers, the excess items will not be picked up.
"The order also strongly encourages residents to place all trash and recycling inside bags and to tie those bags before placing them in carts to eliminate loose debris in the containers or on the ground," county officials said in a statement.
The changes will continue until April 7.
