Gwinnett County commissioners take up business at a meeting in this file photo from February. The county announced it has received a triple AAA/Aaa bond rating from the nation's three major bond rating firms.
Gwinnett County is once again one of the highest rated counties in the nation when it comes to bond ratings, according to county officials.
The county announced it has again received three AAA/Aaa bond ratings from the three major rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. It is one of 50 counties in the nation to hold a triple AAA/Aaa bond rating, county officials said.
Gwinnett has held the high ratings for more than 20 years.
“It’s extremely gratifying that the experienced analysts at the rating agencies examined our finances with a critical eye and gave us their highest rating,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “These high marks should tell residents that they can be confident Gwinnett County is managing their money in a conservative and responsible way even as we continue to deliver award-winning, high-quality services.”
The bond rating is important because it evaluates the credit worthiness of Gwinnett County government and a top rating allows the county to issue or refinance bonds at favorable rates. Those favorable rates will, in turn, allow the county to spend less on interest over the lives of those bonds.
The review by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch was part of an effort to refinance $65.13 million in water and sewer bonds that were issued 10 years ago. County officials expect to save taxpayers about $7.4 million in interest payments over the next four years by refinancing the bonds.
The county said it received high marks for stability; a fiscal position, budgetary performance and flexibility that were deemed strong; low debt and pension burdens; and sturdy management and financial policies.
“Gwinnett County's strong management team and conservative planning practices underpin the 'AAA' long-term rating,” S&P Global analyst said in their review of the county.
The report from Moody's stated, “The county's long-term liabilities are very manageable and the net direct debt burden is very low due to the self-supporting nature of water and sewer bonds and the use of Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue to fund pay-go capital projects."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.