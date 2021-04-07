The Gwinnett County Public Library system is a finalist for a national award offered for providing top services to the community.
The system is one of 15 library systems and 15 museums that is a finalist for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Services. It is the only finalist from Georgia.
“GCPL has been a leader in library services for several decades,” Gwinnett County Public Library Executive Director Charles Pace said. “Whether it is providing for lifelong learning or meeting basic needs through food distribution the Gwinnett County Public Library has been on the forefront of community outreach.
“We are honored to have these contributions recognized as a finalist for the IMLS National Service Medal.”
The award is the highest honor a museum or library can receive from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and it recognizes the impact they have on their communities by providing high quality services.
Throughout April, the institute will spotlight finalists on its social media channels, and patrons of Gwinnett County’s library system are encouraged to share stories, memories, pictures anvideos with the hashtage, #IMLSmedals, on Facebook and Twitter as part of the Share Your Story social media campaign.
The winners are set to be announced later this spring and will be recognized during a virtual ceremony this summer.
“The revival and reinstitution of the National Medals by IMLS is another signal of recovery and renewal in the nation’s very challenging—but very hopeful—times,” IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said in a statement. “We are celebrating not only the ongoing excellence of the best of our museums and libraries, but their extraordinary efforts through the pandemic, the recession, the racial justice protests, and national divisions to serve, heal, and bring together our communities. Congratulations to all 30 finalists.”
