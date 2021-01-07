As COVID-19 cases spike again in Gwinnett, the county libraries are preparing to switch back to curbside service only to keep patrons safe while still providing access to materials.
The library system announced the switch to curbside service will begin Monday and continue "until further notice." The library system previously operated on a curbside service system, which means the insides of the buildings themselves will be off limits to the public but patrons can pick up materials they have placed on hold at the entrance, during the height of the pandemic last spring. The system then briefly switched back to it again later on when numbers began spiking again in the summer.
“We know that the pandemic has affected our lives in a very unexpected way,” Gwinnett County Public Libraries Executive Director Charles Pace said. “This decision has been carefully considered. Our priority has always been the safety and security of our customers and staff. Our desire is to continue providing our services to the community in the safest and most effective way possible. We understand that our curbside and digital services are critical to the community as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”
Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Library users can have items placed on hold for pickup by calling 770-978-5154, sending a text message to 770-450-5305 or visiting www.gwinnettpl.org. Spanish speaking library patrons can call 855-938-0434 to receive assistance.
Library officials said students and other customers can also receive assistance to access digital resources by contacting the library system.
"In order to appropriately maintain social distancing, customers will be requested to approach the main door and a library staff member will gather their information and will then bring the materials to a table that will allow them to have contact free service," library officials said in a statement. "All other physical services will remain suspended, and the buildings will not be open to the public until further notice. Digital services will be available at all times."
The period for which books will be held is being extended to 10 days so patrons will have more time to pick up their books.
The switch to curbside service will not stop free drive-through food and meal distribution at the Dacula and Norcross branches on Tuesdays until May, according to the library system. Passport services will continue at the Buford branch, but only by appointment and anyone who wants to make such an appointment will have to contact the library system to do so.
"All GCPL digital services will continue being available to the public, including children’s storytime videos, book author online discussions, and cooking demonstrations," library officials said. "Also, Virtual Book-a-Librarian service allows customers to have a video conference appointment with a librarian; and, Tutor.com learning suite provides students with online tutoring, homework help, and test preparation."
The library system has provided additional information about curbside pickup, in case anyone has any questions about it, at www.gwinnettpl.com.
As of Thursday, Gwinnett County had a two-week COVID-19 incidence rate of 821 new cases for every 100,000 residents. Gwinnett leads the state in total cases with 55,999 cases reported since March, as well as 571 total confirmed deaths, 39 probable deaths and 3,967 total hospitalizations.
