Gwinnett County library officials are closing their branches again amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county and struggles to get patrons to follow some guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the disease.
The libraries are now only doing curbside holds pickups, while the insides of the libraries will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future. The change in service went into effect Thursday.
"Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Health Dept.’s director to follow the virus trends and understand Gwinnett’s infection rates, testing capacity, and hospital capacity," library system officials said. "There is now substantial data to show Gwinnett’s COVID-19 fighting infrastructure is becoming strained.
"We also see rising numbers of customers visit the library without masks, exacerbating the potential for germ spread. As dedicated as we are to providing library service, we have reached the point where full service is too great a risk to both customers and staff."
In addition to the change in operations at individual branches, the library system will go back to a 21-day holds period and Wi-Fi access points are being moved to the front of branch buildings to increase the ability of residents to access the Wi-Fi from the parking lots.
Book drops will remain open and the library system will continue three-week check out periods and overdue fees.
Food distribution services that are being offered at select branches will continue as well.
Since curbside service will continue, library hours will continue to be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Virtual Book a Librarian appointments will continue as well.
