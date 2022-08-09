Buford resident Clinton Cain's three young children, ranging in age from 3 to 8, often visit the family's local Gwinnett County Library System branch, but he said he was shocked when his wife told him about a book on sex that was offered in the library's children's section.
The book, Cory Silverberg's "Sex is a Funny Word," is effectively a sex education book for kids. Cain said the copy in the library says it is intended for kids as young as 7.
Cain, however, said the illustrated book is "extraordinarily explicit" and talks about topics such as masturbation, and shows images of body parts.
"It describes how this is meant to be a resource for parents when explaining sex to their children, which I think it fine. There's nothing wrong with that in my opinion, but it's not found in the parents' section," Cain said. "It's found in the children's section, on the table, for anyone to pick up and read."
Cain was one of two parents who stood before the Gwinnett County Library System Board of Trustees on Monday night and raised complaints about books about sexuality and gender identity that are available in the children's sections at Gwinnett libraries.
The parents want the books either removed from libraries completely, or at least moved to the adult book section.
"I think ('Sex is a Funny Word') should probably be in the parents section rather than displayed in the children's section," Cain said.
Cain showed the library board a page from "Sex is a Funny Word" that features several panel illustrations showing a person in a bathtub under the heading, "Touching Yourself." The images do not show genitalia, but they do make it clear that the person is engaging in actions associated with masturbation.
"The wording of this book lays it out in such a way that it normalizes sexual activities or behaviors in very underage children, 7 to 10 years old," he said. "I'm not trying to tell anyone what's right or wrong. I'm just saying this is inappropriate for children to be having access to, especially without the oversight of the parent.
"If a parents wants to use this book to explain it to their children, that's their prerogative. That's their right, but I don't think the library has a right to put this in my 7-year-old's face with out necessarily realizing it."
Meanwhile, Suwanee resident Breckyn Wood, who was the other parent who brought complaints to the library board, raised concerns about Jodie Patterson's book, "Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope." The book is about Patterson's transgender son.
The description on "Born Ready" on Amazon reads, "Penelope knows that he's a boy. (And a ninja.) The problem is getting everyone else to realize it."
Wood called on the library system to remove all books about being transgender from circulation.
"I object to this on several grounds," Wood said. "First, and foremost, the popular sexual and gender ideologies of today are deplorable. I believe this as a Christian and I know that hundreds of families who frequent the Gwinnett libraries agree with me.
"The Suwanee library alone is within half a mile of five Christian churches and a library should reflect the values of the community that it serves."
Wood also called gender identity a "controversial and highly politicized issue" and asserted that children should not be introduced to it because "they are not developmentally capable of understanding nuanced and gray areas."
"I bring my three children to the library every single week," Wood said. "I love it and they love it. I want them to be able to roam freely in the children's section and to pick books on a wide variety of topics, but they cannot do that safely is these kinds of books are there."
Such complaints about LGBTQ+ subject matter have not been seen often in the last decade and when they do, they have typically been seen in small communities, according to Jeff Graham, who is the executive director of Georgia Equality, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the state.
Graham said he was troubled, however, to see the issue come up in a diverse community such as Gwinnett County.
"We have seen a new wave of extreme conservative activists that are working to, in a very coordinated fashion around the country, try to drive LGBT individuals and communities back into the closet," Graham said. "Especially among transgender young people, really (to) erase them by denying their existence.
"While this is the first incident that I have heard of in Georgia, unfortunately, I don't believe that it will be the last."
Graham also said there are several Christians who do not see LGBTQ+ lifestyles as being incompatible with their religious beliefs.
"To say that LGBTQ issues broadly jeopardize the beliefs of people of faith is just inaccurate," he said. "The vast majority of denominations in the Christian traditions, but in other traditions as well, have grown to accept and embrace members of the LGBTQ community."
Gwinnett County Public Library System Executive Director Charles Pace said the library system is "strongly committed to the principles of intellectual freedom." He explained the system's stance on reading materials has been to make the materials available and let the parents decide what their children should read.
"Our feeling is that parents are the ones who are the best judges of what their children should read, and that it's up to them to make those decisions rather than us to restrict access," he said. "I mean I would rather broaden our materials access. If the folks that came (Monday) have some other materials they would like to see in the library, we're certainly open to considering that.
"But, we have a lot of LGBTQ people in the community. We have a lot of LGBTQ youth and so I think that they need to be represented and they need to have access to these materials."
Graham added that books such as "Born Ready" are intended to be age-appropriate.
"To have them in a public library is critically important because we know that there are children that are growing up in LGBTQ families that they may have same sex parents, they may have a transgender relative or sibling," Graham said. "They hear about the issues around the fights and the struggles for LGBTQ equality and fairness in their own local communities and so it's natural the kids will have questions."
As for the complaints Cain made about "Sex is a Funny Word," Pace said he was not familiar with the book.
"I haven't looked at it, I haven't examined it or anything, but I mean what's appropriate for one 7-, 8-, 9-, 10-year-old may not be appropriate for another, which is why we think that parents are the ones who should be making those decisions," he said.
Pace told the parents they have to file a written complaint with the library system to trigger the formal book review process. Once the written complaint is received, a review committee made up of library system employees will review the complaint and determine whether the books should be removed.
If the committee decides to leave the books in the libraries, the parents can appeal that decision to Pace who will then make his own decision. If Pace decides the books should remain, the parents final option is to appeal the executive director's decision to the Library Board of Trustees.
The board would then make the final decision on whether the books.
"We'll look at it and see (whether) the book, if it's appropriately placed or if any changes need to be made," Pace said.
