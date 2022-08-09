Book complaint.jpeg

Buford resident Clinton Cain shows a page from the book, 'Sex is a Funny Word,' to the Gwinnett Public Library System Board of Trustees on Monday night as he calls for the book to be moved out of the children's sections at Gwinnett library branches.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Buford resident Clinton Cain's three young children, ranging in age from 3 to 8, often visit the family's local Gwinnett County Library System branch, but he said he was shocked when his wife told him about a book on sex that was offered in the library's children's section.

The book, Cory Silverberg's "Sex is a Funny Word," is effectively a sex education book for kids. Cain said the copy in the library says it is intended for kids as young as 7.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.