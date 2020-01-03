Gwinnett County Public Libraries will be closed for three days next week, but you will still be able to return books and have access to digital resources.
All branches of the Gwinnett County Public Libraries will close their doors for a three-day bookshelf reclassification project from Monday through Wednesday. The libraries are straying from the traditional Dewey Decimal System and organizing books alphabetically by topic.
"We are reorganizing our collection, moving away from the classic Dewey system, to an easier, more user-friendly bookstore model," Director of Customer Experience Michael Casey said, "We looked at our collection and decided instead of organizing everything by numbers, which has been done for over 100 years, we have decided to organize everything by words."
Libraries will reopen under the new system on Thursday.
Books are currently organized by major topic, so, for example, the books on weddings would be together, instead of scattered in photography, attire or planning.
Library leaders hope the reclassification will be a minor inconvenience that makes browsing easier for patrons.
While all Gwinnett County Library branches are closed, visitors can still return books, use all digital resources located on GCPL's website and place holds on books. Open Access will not be available for use during the closure.
More information is available at gwinnettpl.org or by calling the Library Customer Call Center at 770-978-5154.