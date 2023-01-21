There will be several Gwinnettians, from both sides of the aisle, holding key roles in each chamber of the General Assembly this year.

One of those will be state Rep. Chuck Efstration, who will be the new House Majority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives while Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will be the Minority Whip. Meanwhile, Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, will be the Senate Minority Leader.