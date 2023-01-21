There will be several Gwinnettians, from both sides of the aisle, holding key roles in each chamber of the General Assembly this year.
One of those will be state Rep. Chuck Efstration, who will be the new House Majority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives while Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will be the Minority Whip. Meanwhile, Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, will be the Senate Minority Leader.
And, state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, will be the vice-chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
Several other legislators from Gwinnett’s legislative delegation will also hold key roles on committees in the House and Senate.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, was appointed the chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth and vice-chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
State Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, will be the chairman of the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries and Utilities and the vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. Cowsert’s district stretches from Athens to eastern Gwinnett.
State Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, will be the vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations.
Freshman state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, will be one of Kemp’s floor leaders in the House of Representatives. She will also be the vice-chairwoman of the House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.
State Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, will be the vice-chairman of two house committees: The Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee and the Education Committee.
Fellow freshman Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, will be vice-chairman of the House Judiciary (Non-Civil) Committee.
State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, will be the vice-chairman of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee.
State Rep. Rey Martinez, R-Loganville, will be the vice-chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
