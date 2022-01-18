From left, these are the proposed redistricting maps for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and the Gwinnett County Board of Education that legislators are considering. Gwinnett’s legislative delegation will hold a virtual town hall meeting to hear additional feedback from residents on the proposed maps, which will determine who represents Gwinnettians on the county commission and school board for the next decade.
Gwinnett County legislators have opted to hold their second town hall meeting on redistricting for the county’s Board of Commissioners and Board of Education virtually on Wednesday, citing the continued spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom, although it will also be available for viewing through the Gwinnett State House Delegation’s Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/GwinnettStateHouseDelegation.
State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said during the first town hall meeting at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center last week that state leaders want all redistricting-related matters dealt with in the General Assembly by the end of January. He has filed legislation to approve a map drawn up by the Board of Commissioners as well as one of two maps provided by the Board of Education, known as Map No. 1, but those bills could be amended by the legislative delegation based on public feedback at the town hall meetings.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials have stressed in the past that this redistricting process does not impact which schools children attend. These maps will determine which county commission and school board districts Gwinnett residents and who they will vote for to represent them on both boards.
