Two members of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation co-sponsored a bill introduced in the Georgia State Senate this week that seeks to improve Georgia's Special Needs Scholarship Program.
Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, and Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, are two of six sponsors of SB 386, which would expand eligibility for students with disabilities to receive the scholarship and require annual parent surveys and a complaint procedure for scholarship calculations.
The bill includes amendments to the current law that would allow students who attended a public preschool program in Georgia to participate. Currently, the law does not count this preschool toward the one-year public school requirement.
The revision would also include students with a 504 plan in the program. The current version of the law limits access to students with an Individualized Education Plan only.
Both IEPs and 504 plans are meant to prevent discrimination and help for K through 12th-grade students who are struggling in school. While IEPs are specific to special education, 504 plans provide services and changes to the learning environment to enable students to learn alongside their peers outside of special education.
The law will allow parents to access the inputs in the calculation of their student's scholarship and to appeal this calculation with additional information.
According to the amended version of the law, The Department of Education will conduct an annual survey of participating parents' satisfaction with the Special Needs Scholarship Program. Those results will be reported to the state Board of Education and and are subject to public review. The DOE will be required to provide to the parent a written calculation of the estimated or actual scholarship amount for the parent's student within 14 calendar days of a request.
Students with a "physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, or a record of such an impairment, or is regarded as having such an impairment," are now eligible for the scholarship.
If approved, the law will be effective on July 1.
