Gwinnett County government leaders will sit down with their counterparts in the county's cities on Thursday to discuss a topic that has not been far from the minds of local leaders and residents in recent years: transit.
The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
"The State Legislature established a new transit sales tax in the 2018 Session that is available to counties in the Atlanta region," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "Among the requirements for this new transit tax is that the County hold a meeting with the cities in Gwinnett to discuss potential projects that can be considered.
"The meeting we have scheduled with the cities on Thursday, May 28 is intended to meet this requirement so that the BOC has the ability to decide to call a referendum related to the new transit sales tax. "
The fact that the meeting is being held to discuss projects submitted to the Atlanta Transit Link Authority, also known as The ATL, for its regional transit plan is not necessarily a guarantee that a transit referendum will be held in November. It does, however, set the stage for a referendum to be held later this year — if county commissioners choose to hold one then.
The ATL board's vote on Gwinnett's unconstrained transit expansion list is expected to take place Wednesday, one day before the county commission's meeting with city leaders, Nash said.
The ATL's regional transit plan is a listing of projects that a county can choose from when deciding what projects to put on a constrained list. The constrained project list would be funded with a single-county transit sales tax that voters would have to approve through a referendum.
The constrained list would have to go back to the ATL Board for final approval before it can go to the voters for consideration.
"As we have noted before, BOC has not made a decision regarding whether a referendum on transit will be called this year," Nash said. "However, we are taking the steps necessary to keep that option open if a majority of the BOC chooses to do so."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.