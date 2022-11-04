For Brookwood High School parent Earline Brooks, concerns about a violent incident at her daughter's school are not without some basis.
Brookwood has received two threats of a shooting in the last two months.
There was the discovery of a threat, which included a drawing of a bullet, in September. Then, there was a hard lockdown at the school on Oct. 26 when a threat emerged on social media claiming someone inside the school had a gun and planned to shoot people — while Brookwood was already on a soft lockdown because of an unrelated, off-campus matter.
"The next day (after the Oct. 26 incident), I didn't even send my daughter to school and there were several of her friends who didn't go to school," Brooks said. "And, when we had the scare in reference to the social media as far as the bullet, there were kids who didn't go to school for a couple of days."
Brooks was one of a few hundred parents who attended a forum at New Mercies Church on Wednesday night where violent incidents in Gwinnett schools were the focus of a panel discussion.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure, GCPS Police Chief Tony Lockard, Juvenile Court Judge Rodney Harris, Recorder's Court Judge Wesley Person and New Mercies Senior Pastor Jesse Curney III participated in the panel.
"The overwhelming, vast majority are there for an education, to spend time with their friends, to socialize, to have fun," Lockard said. "There is a very, very small percentage that are there for nefarious reasons or anything like that."
A rash of incidents in, or near, schools
The panel discussion was prompted by a series of incidents involving GCPS students that have occurred at Gwinnett schools, or near their campuses, in recent weeks.
On the same day that Brookwood was on lockdown in late October, a Norcross High School student was shot off-campus during school hours and later died from his injuries. An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge in that case.
Less than a week before the Norcross High incident, a gun was fired on Shiloh High School's campus right after classes ended for the day, and a student was reportedly arrested in that case.
Meanwhile, a Grayson High School student cut a classmate with a boxcutter during a fight in a school bathroom on Monday. Both students are expected to be disciplined for fighting.
"The biggest concern is the safety of the students and the safety of the staff, and to see how we can move forward without fear, where students can come into school and have learning on their minds," Brooks said.
Watts told reporters after the forum that district staff have had some meetings about the incidents that occurred over the last few weeks, but he said there have been no called meetings of the county's school board to discuss the matter yet.
Meetings that have already happened included principals and district office staff. Additional meetings with assistant principals are also planned.
"That will give us an opportunity to take a look at our policies and how they're enacted in our local schools and helping our leaders who are most responsible for those, our building-level leaders, to help us with feedback on what's working, what may need to be tweaked," Watts said. "Those are the conversations we're having now."
A focus on plans for addressing weapons in schools
Watts ended up being the focus of many questions brought up during the panel, particularly around plans for addressing discipline issues.
The superintendent said district officials are discussing the possibility of putting metal detectors in schools or having school officials use metal detecting wands.
It wasn't the first time Watts has said metal detectors in schools have been discussed. He previously said the same thing during his State of the Schools Address to the Gwinnett Chamber in September.
But, on Wednesday night, Watts did not commit to a firm plan for installing the devices in schools, just reiterating that is was something that has been discussed. He recounted a conversation he had with the superintendent of another large school district in the U.S.
"When we have metal detectors and we have large schools such as we have in Gwinnett, we have to make sure we organize ourselves accordingly when our students come on campus," he said. "How will we make sure that our students are safe as they enter schools, going into a school house, while they go through a scanner?
"Just like there are lines when we go to sporting events when we go through scanners. (A) colleague said this, he had gone through a horrific event of a school shooting in his district. He noticed at that moment when there was a backlog in the metal detectors. He said, 'If someone wanted to do harm, (when) students are backlogged coming into school, something horrific could happen then.' We don't want that to happen, so we are planning."
Questions about consequences for carrying weapons on school campuses
Watts was directly asked by Curney about rumors that students caught with weapons on campus are allowed back in class within two weeks under the new district policies.
"I think the elephant in the room is consequences," Curney said. "What are the consequences when a child brings a gun to school? What are the consequences when a child brings a knife to school?
"I think that's the gray elephant the room because the rumor is a child brings a gun to school (and) he's back in class in 10 days. He brings a weapon to school, he's back in school in 10 days without consequences."
The superintendent said "that may be the rumor and I know that there may be some truth to rumors," but he also said GCPS's new discipline policies do not rule out expulsion or some other "significant consequence" for students.
"Most individuals believe the student can do something horrific and just come back and shake hands and come back to school, that is not a part of our policy," Watts said. "We are holding students accountable, but we are also recognizing that what happens when they have fulfilled their responsibility, they've been away for awhile, how will they re-engage?
"Do we just put them back into school or do we send them to another program? Those are all programs that we have at our disposal, but I will say that accountability is our No. 1 priority. We also want to make sure that we are keeping our classrooms safe, and we want to make sure that our students have learned from their mistakes."
Some of the hardest stances on guns were taken by police leaders and Austin-Gatson, however. The district attorney pointed out students who carry guns or other weapons on campus face prosecution in the court system if they are caught.
"It could easily enter my office as a felony charge against that student and I do take that extremely seriously because that goes to whether we even feel safe," she said. "When weapons are brought to a school, it makes people not feel safe."
Harris said he has seen an increase in Juvenile Court cases that involve gun violence over the last year. He said there have to be more extracurricular options for students, beyond sports.
"A lot of kids don't play sports," the judge said. "We have to find something for them to do in order for them to not have so much idle time because gangs are real and these kids will join a gang if they don't have anything (to do)."
As for Brooks, she saw the forum as a start point for ongoing discussions to address issues in the schools even if it left many parents still looking for answers to their questions.
"I do feel that there probably might have been several people who felt that their questions were not addressed or not answered, but I do feel that it is definitely a start in the right direction," Brooks said. "We just have to kind of provide resources as a community and see where this goes from here."
